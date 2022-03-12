Ukraine’s ambassador thanks President Ilham Aliyev for humanitarian assistance (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 11
Trend:
I wish to sincerely thank President of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev, the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and all of the
Azerbaijani folks for offering us with humanitarian support at such a
crucial and tough time for Ukraine, Ambassador Extraordinary
and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky
informed reporters, Trend stories.
Noting that this isn’t the primary humanitarian help of
Azerbaijan to Ukraine, the ambassador pressured that the delivered
cargo saves a whole bunch of civilian lives who are actually below hearth.
“Azerbaijan gives the required wants – medicines, medical
gear, meals. This is what Azerbaijan and Ukraine have
demonstrated for a few years. We usually are not simply strategic companions, we
are mates,” Kanevsky stated.