Ukraine’s ambassador thanks President Ilham Aliyev for humanitarian assistance (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 11

Trend:

I wish to sincerely thank President of Azerbaijan Ilham

Aliyev, the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and all of the

Azerbaijani folks for offering us with humanitarian support at such a

crucial and tough time for Ukraine, Ambassador Extraordinary

and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky

informed reporters, Trend stories.

Noting that this isn’t the primary humanitarian help of

Azerbaijan to Ukraine, the ambassador pressured that the delivered

cargo saves a whole bunch of civilian lives who are actually below hearth.

“Azerbaijan gives the required wants – medicines, medical

gear, meals. This is what Azerbaijan and Ukraine have

demonstrated for a few years. We usually are not simply strategic companions, we

are mates,” Kanevsky stated.