Ukraine’s borders will remain unchanged – Zelensky
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky assured that his nation
would stay inside its internationally acknowledged borders, regardless of
any statements and actions by Russia, Trend experiences citing native media.
“We shouldn’t have time for lengthy lectures on historical past. Therefore, I
is not going to discuss in regards to the previous. I’ll discuss in regards to the realities and
the longer term: Ukraine is behind me inside its internationally
acknowledged borders, and they’re going to stay so, regardless of any statements
and actions of the Russian Federation,” – stated the top of
state.
Zelensky additionally stated that Ukrainians stay calm and
self-confident.
“I wish to thank all residents for this – you show as soon as once more
that Ukrainians are a sensible and clever nation. And regardless of
all the pieces, it retains a cool head, reacts calmly, balancedly, in an
grownup method. We have been prepared for something for a very long time, however
there isn’t any cause in your sleepless night time “, Zelensky
burdened.