Ukraine’s borders will remain unchanged – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky assured that his nation

would stay inside its internationally acknowledged borders, regardless of

any statements and actions by Russia, Trend experiences citing native media.

“We shouldn’t have time for lengthy lectures on historical past. Therefore, I

is not going to discuss in regards to the previous. I’ll discuss in regards to the realities and

the longer term: Ukraine is behind me inside its internationally

acknowledged borders, and they’re going to stay so, regardless of any statements

and actions of the Russian Federation,” – stated the top of

state.

Zelensky additionally stated that Ukrainians stay calm and

self-confident.

“I wish to thank all residents for this – you show as soon as once more

that Ukrainians are a sensible and clever nation. And regardless of

all the pieces, it retains a cool head, reacts calmly, balancedly, in an

grownup method. We have been prepared for something for a very long time, however

there isn’t any cause in your sleepless night time “, Zelensky

burdened.