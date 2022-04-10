Ukraine’s Dnipro airport ‘destroyed’ by Russian shelling

The airport within the Ukrainian metropolis of Dnipro has been badly broken in recent Russian shelling, an area official stated on Sunday.

“There has been another attack on Dnipro airport. There is nothing left of it. The airport itself and the infrastructure around it has been destroyed,” the pinnacle of the town’s army administration, Valentin Reznichenko, stated on Telegram.

“Rockets keep flying and flying,” he added.

He stated authorities have been looking for to make clear details about victims.

An AFP reporter noticed black smoke within the sky above the airport and hearth vans coming into its grounds.

A airplane additionally took off from the airport in a while Sunday, suggesting the runway was nonetheless functioning.

Reznichenko stated assaults on the town, which lies on the banks of Dnieper River, intensified on Sunday.

The industrial metropolis of 1 million folks has been focused by Russian forces since Moscow’s invasion however has to date been spared main destruction.

The announcement got here as Ukraine, which rebuffed a Russian offensive on Kyiv, anticipates a renewed Kremlin assault on the east and south of the nation.

