The “liberation” of Ukraine’s Donbas is an “unconditional priority” for Moscow, whereas different Ukrainian territories ought to determine their future on their very own, RIA information company cited Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Sunday.

“The liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, recognised by the Russian Federation as independent states, is an unconditional priority,” Lavrov stated in an interview with French TV channel TF1, in line with RIA.

For the remainder of the territories in Ukraine, “the people should decide their future in these areas,” he stated.

