Ukraine’s Energoatom says Russian missile flew ‘critically low’ over nuclear plant

Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy operator Energoatom mentioned a Russian cruise missile flew “critically low” on Sunday morning over a significant nuclear energy plant.

“It’s probable that was the missile that was fired in the direction of Kyiv,” the operator of the Pivdennoukrainska plant, additionally known as the South Ukraine Nuclear Plant, mentioned in a publish on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters couldn’t instantly confirm the declare.

Early on Sunday, a number of explosions rocked Kyiv.

Pivdennoukrainska is Ukraine’s second largest nuclear plant positioned close to within the Mykolaiv area, about 350 km (220 miles) south of Kyiv.

