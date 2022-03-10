Ukraine’s first lady emerges as a staunch defender of her nation on social media | CNN





Olena Zelenska, the primary woman of Ukraine, posted an open letter addressed to the world’s media on Tuesday, detailing what she described because the “mass murder of Ukrainian civilians.”

In current weeks Zelenska has repeatedly used social media to focus on the plight of her nation, but none have been fairly as direct as her current submit, which ends with the rallying cry: “We will win. Because of our unity. Unity towards love for Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!”

As her husband, President Volodymyr Zelensky, has emerged because the face of Ukrainian defiance of the Russian invasion, Zelenska has grow to be more and more vociferous on-line as a way to assist him and bolster worldwide consciousness of their nation’s plight.

When Russia first invaded Ukraine on February 24, Zelensky declared in a video assertion that he believed “enemy sabotage groups” had entered Kyiv and that he was their primary goal. His household, he mentioned, was the second goal.

The whereabouts of his spouse and two kids are secret, for safety causes. Nonetheless, Zelenska has been taking part in an lively function on social media, inspiring her folks and backing resistance to Russian forces, whereas garnering assist from the remainder of the world. On Instagram alone, she has 2.4 million followers.

The 44-year-old revealed the open letter Tuesday on her varied social media platforms, in addition to on the President’s official web site, in response to what she mentioned was the “overwhelming number of media outlets from around the world” that had requested an interview along with her.

She started the impassioned missive – headlined “I testify” – by recalling the occasions of February 24.

“Tanks crossed the Ukrainian border, planes entered our airspace, missile launchers surrounded our cities,” she wrote.

“Despite assurances from Kremlin-backed propaganda outlets, who call this a ‘special operation’ – it is, in fact, the mass murder of Ukrainian civilians.”

Zelenska highlighted the “terrifying and devastating” baby casualties, whereas additionally describing the horror of infants born in bomb shelters and roads “flooded” with refugees.

According to the web site of the Ukrainian Women’s Congress, a public platform that lobbies for gender equality in authorities and wider Ukrainian society, Zelenska was born in February 1978 and met her future husband on the Kryvyi Rih Gymnasium №95 highschool in Kryvyi Rih, the southern Ukrainian metropolis the place they each grew up. Her biography on the positioning says she then majored in structure on the Kryvyi Rih Economic Institute, graduating in 2000.

The couple married in 2003 and had daughter Oleksandra a 12 months later. Their son, Kyrylo, was born in 2013.

Like her husband, who has a regulation diploma, Zelenska moved away from her tutorial area of curiosity and into showbusiness.

She helped Zelensky create stand-up performances for the Russian TV comedy present KVN, in keeping with Ukrainian press company UNIAN, and later turned a screenwriter at TV manufacturing firm Kvartal 95 Studio, which she co-founded.

In an intensive interview with Vogue Ukraine in 2019, shortly after her husband swept to energy in a landslide election, Zelenska described herself as a “non-public person” who prefers to remain “backstage.”

When her comic husband first expressed his political ambitions, his spouse was none too impressed. In the interview with Vogue, which featured a glamorous photograph shoot, she mentioned: “I was not too happy when I realized that those were the plans. I realized how everything would change, and what difficulties we would have to face.”

She spoke of adjusting to life within the public sphere, however expressed her willpower to guard her kids, saying: “Let them choose how they want to live.”

In the three years since assuming the function of first woman, she has accompanied her husband on quite a few official visits world wide, together with to the USA, Japan and France. Meanwhile her place has enabled her to concentrate on quite a few points near her coronary heart, amongst them “children’s health, equal opportunities for all Ukrainians and cultural diplomacy,” she advised Vogue.

One of her campaigns has been to enhance meals for kids in school, occurring fact-finding missions to Latvia, Japan and the USA, amongst different nations.

Needless to say, she is now centered on Ukraine’s battle for survival. Earlier this month she arrange a devoted Telegram channel to supply recommendation on “how to act and live in war time.”

Hours after publishing her open letter, Zelenska, who in 2020 was admitted to hospital with Covid-19, up to date her Instagram feed with an image of younger most cancers sufferers heading to security and remedy in Poland.

She wrote: “These are young cancer patients from Ukraine. Just yesterday, they were hiding from the shelling in the basements of clinics. Now they are crossing the Polish border on the way to find safety and, most importantly, to continue their treatments. No aggressor in the world can prevent them from winning the battle against the disease!”

In her open letter she reiterated her husband’s demand for a no-fly zone, including: “Ukraine is stopping the force that may aggressively enter your cities tomorrow under the pretext of saving civilians.”

“If we don’t stop Putin, who threatens to start a nuclear war, there will be no safe place in the world for any of us.”