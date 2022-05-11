Ukraine’s first President Leonid Kravchuk dies aged 88

Ukraine’s first President Leonid Kravchuk has died on the age of 88, officers in Kyiv have acknowledged.

Kravchuk led Ukraine to independence following the collapse of the previous Soviet Union and served as its first president till 1994.

He had joined the previous leaders of Russia and Belarus in signing a treaty that formally dissolved the USSR in December 1991.

Andriy Yermak, the pinnacle of present President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s workplace, confirmed Kravchuk’s loss of life on Telegram.

The 88-year-old had been sick and underwent a coronary heart operation final yr.

During his presidency, Kravchuk agreed to switch the remaining Soviet nuclear weapons on Ukrainian territory to Russian management in a deal backed by the United States.

His Communist Party misplaced the 1994 presidential election to former prime minister Leonid Kuchma.

He returned to politics in 2020 to attempt to negotiate a settlement for the battle in jap Ukraine, the place Russia-backed separatists had fought Ukrainian forces since 2014.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote on Twitter that Kravchuk had helped disintegrate “the Evil Empire” in 1991.

“Thank you for the peaceful renewal of our Independence. We’re defending it now with weapons in our hands,” Reznikov added.