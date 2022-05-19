Ukraine’s foreign minister Kuleba flays ‘second-class treatment’ by ‘some EU capitals

Ukraine’s overseas minister Dmytro Kuleba criticized the “second-class treatment” of Kyiv by some EU international locations on Thursday, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz mentioned the war-torn nation’s bid to hitch the bloc can’t be sped up.

“Strategic ambiguity on Ukraine’s European perspective practised by some EU capitals in the past years has failed and must end,” Kuleba mentioned on Twitter, saying this had “only emboldened” Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He slammed the “second-class treatment” of Ukraine that he mentioned “hurt feelings of Ukrainians.”

