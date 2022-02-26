Ukraine’s leader asks Bennett to mediate with Russia, host talks in Jerusalem
During his telephone dialog with Israeli Prime Minister
Naftali Bennett on Friday morning, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr
Zelensky requested that Jerusalem function a mediator with Russia to
assist resolve the army battle between the international locations, Trend stories citing The Times of
Israel.
The request was first reported by Kan information, after which confirmed
to The New York Times by Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevgen
Korniychuk and an unnamed Israeli official.
Korniychuk advised the Times: “We do imagine that Israel is the
solely democratic state on the planet that has nice relations with
each Ukraine and Russia.” He added that Bennett didn’t give an
quick reply.
“They didn’t say no,” he stated. “They try to determine
the place they’re on this chess play.”
He famous that Ukrainian officers could be extra comfy
holding such talks in Jerusalem than in Russia’s ally nation
Belarus, the place Moscow had proposed to barter. Israel, Korniychuk
stated, is seen as a extra impartial get together.