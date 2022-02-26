Ukraine’s leader asks Bennett to mediate with Russia, host talks in Jerusalem

During his telephone dialog with Israeli Prime Minister

Naftali Bennett on Friday morning, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr

Zelensky requested that Jerusalem function a mediator with Russia to

assist resolve the army battle between the international locations, Trend stories citing The Times of

Israel.

The request was first reported by Kan information, after which confirmed

to The New York Times by Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevgen

Korniychuk and an unnamed Israeli official.

Korniychuk advised the Times: “We do imagine that Israel is the

solely democratic state on the planet that has nice relations with

each Ukraine and Russia.” He added that Bennett didn’t give an

quick reply.

“They didn’t say no,” he stated. “They try to determine

the place they’re on this chess play.”

He famous that Ukrainian officers could be extra comfy

holding such talks in Jerusalem than in Russia’s ally nation

Belarus, the place Moscow had proposed to barter. Israel, Korniychuk

stated, is seen as a extra impartial get together.