Ukraine’s LGBTQ+ community fights homophobia on the frontlines

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, members of the LGBTQ+ neighborhood and activists have been visibly becoming a member of and serving to Ukraine’s military – with some hoping their participation will erode prejudice.

With this aim in thoughts, one LGBTQ+ group even donated to Azov, a far-right group with a historical past of extreme homophobia earlier than the conflict.

Anastasia is a Lesbian who has been volunteering on and off with the military since Russia first invaded in 2014.

While she spent 5 years as a civilian earlier than the conflict started on February 24, she instantly volunteered to work as a drone operator as preventing broke out.

When Russian forces had been initially circling the nation’s capital, she labored solely 20 kilometres from the frontlines round Kyiv.

“We have a problem of homophobia [in Ukraine],” she informed Euronews. “And now that the war has begun, people have asked ‘where are your LGBTQ+ soldiers?’

“And here we are. We are on the front lines. We did not run away. We are not hiding. We are defending.”

She additionally stated that she was preventing due to what may occur if Ukraine loses the conflict.

“It is also a question of freedom because Russians will come here,” she stated. “If they come here, they will arrest and kill us,” she informed Euronews.

“Because we are both LGBTQ+ Ukrainians and Ukrainian patriots. Can you imagine what it will be like [if they win]?”

Anastasia is a part of an organisation of LGBTQ+ troopers and veterans in Ukraine, a bunch that marched with Kyiv Pride in 2018, and that’s working to make the neighborhood extra seen.

Activists have additionally been making positive factors within the nation over the previous couple of years.

For instance, earlier than the present conflict, organisers had been making an attempt to cross an anti-discrimination regulation that will criminalise hate crimes dedicated towards somebody due to their sexual orientation and gender.

“Before the war in Ukraine, we had good development for human rights for LGBTQ+ people,” stated Anna Sharyhina, an organiser for KharkivPride.

“We had (our) first Pride in Kharkiv three years ago and it was dangerous and horrible. But we had a third pride last year, and it was more like a celebration.

“We had around 3,000 people on the street, and all of these people supported each other, and were smiling and dancing. And it was really like we can see some changes.”

Ukrainepride, an organisation primarily based in Kyiv that was serving to the LGBTQ+ neighborhood earlier than the conflict, is aiding lots of the volunteers and troopers on the entrance strains.

The group has additionally donated €9,600 to the far-right group Azov, which is preventing in Mariupol. Azov has beforehand been accused of searching for out and attacking members of Ukraine’s LGBTQ+ community and its Roma population.

“We supported and donated to [the Azov brigade], who were previously against LGBTQ+ people in general,” stated Sofia Lapina, an activist and member of Ukrainepride.

According to Lapina, the brigade contacted Ukrainepride after it raised cash for the LGBTQ+ neighborhood.

Azov contacted them from Mariupol for the funds, although based on Lapina the group stated it anticipated to be “cancelled” by the organisation, and never obtain the assist.

“They were really shocked because they did not think that they would get any help from the LGBTQ+ community,” she added.

One of the the reason why the organisation helps each teams like Azov and the final LGBTQ+ navy neighborhood is as a result of “it shows that Ukrainian society is united at this time,” stated Yuriy Dvizhon, one other member of Ukrainepride.

“And it could explain to regular Ukrainians that even gay people could fight and protect their countries.

“Because before the war, so many people were against the LGBTQ+ community and they said some very bad and not cool things about our community.

“And now we are showing and trying to prove that we are still the same Ukrainians and we could do some useful things for Ukraine.”