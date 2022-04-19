Ukraine’s Mariupol may fall within days, European official says

The Ukrainian port metropolis of Mariupol may fall to Russian forces inside days, a European official mentioned on Tuesday, saying it could endure greater than the city of Bucha, the place Russian forces have been accused of atrocities that the Kremlin has denied.

“At the end of the day, we do expect a complete destruction of the city and many civilian casualties in Mariupol,” mentioned the European official who requested to not be named due to the sensitivity of the subject.

“My fear is that it is going to be worse than Bucha. And by May 9, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin could declare he liberated the city of Mariupol … So, I guess Mariupol will be controlled in the coming days,” the European official informed US reporters.

Local authorities say 1000’s of individuals have been killed within the siege of Mariupol and Russia has given the final Ukrainian defenders at a metal works an ultimatum to give up or die. Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Moscow denies focusing on civilians in what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine, which it claims is geared toward demilitarizing Ukraine and rooting out harmful nationalists. Kyiv and the West dismiss Russia’s stance as a pretext for an unprovoked invasion.

The European official mentioned he believed Russia’s medium-term goal was to regulate the Luhansk and Donetsk territories within the Donbas area of japanese Ukraine and to safe a landbridge between Crimea, which Russia seized and annexed in 2014, and the Donbas.

This would doubtless take 4 to 6 months, the official mentioned, including that the battle may then lead to a stalemate.

