Sports
Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk slams tennis response to Russian invasion | Tennis News – Times of India
INDIAN WELLS: Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk lashed out Thursday on the tennis world’s response to the Russian invasion of her homeland, saying anti-war platitudes weren’t sufficient for a rustic plunged into turmoil and concern.
Kostyuk saved two match factors in an emotional 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (8/6), 7-5 victory over Ukrainian-born Belgian Maryna Zanevska within the first spherical on the Indian Wells WTA Masters.
But she admitted that she considered not taking the courtroom at all around the ongoing disaster in Ukraine.
“Honestly, in the current mental state that I’m in, it was very tough to go on court,” the 19-year-old stated. “I didn’t know what to expect from myself, I didn’t know what to expect from my body. When I woke up this morning I thought, ‘I’m not going to do it, I can’t win it,'” Kostyuk stated.
“I just tried to find a way. She was playing amazing, amazing tennis. My main goal was to fight and I fought. It was a tough comeback. … Everyone is fighting how they fight. My job is playing tennis and this is the biggest way I can help in the current situation.”
Kostyuk and Zanevska — who was born in Odessa however has performed for Belgium since 2016 — exchanged an extended hug after the match.
“Her parents are in Ukraine. They’re in a calmer area but everyone is afraid,” Kostyuk stated. “I told her she played unbelievable and that everything is going to be okay. Our parents are going to be okay.”
But Kostyuk is not alright with the measures taken by world tennis authorities in response to the warfare.
The ATP and WTA tournaments set to be held in Moscow in October have been suspended and the International Tennis Federation has barred each international locations from the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup group occasions.
But Russian and Belarusian tennis gamers can nonetheless compete at ATP and WTA tournaments and Grand Slam occasions, though they cannot compete underneath the identify or flag of both nation.
“I don’t agree with the action that has been taken,” Kostyuk stated.
“Look at the other sports, look at the big sports, what they did, that’s it,” she added, an obvious reference to stringent measures in sports activities together with soccer, which has suspended Russian nationwide groups and golf equipment from worldwide competitions.
Kostyuk has additionally been unimpressed by the response of particular person gamers — reminiscent of Russia’s males’s world primary Daniil Medvedev — who deplore warfare however do not particularly condemn the invasion.
“You cannot be neutral in this,” she stated. “These ‘No war’ statements they hurt me because they have no substance’,” she stated.
“Seeing (Russian) players on-site really hurts me. And seeing them having the only problem not being able to transfer the money and stuff — that’s what they are talking about — this is unacceptable for me.”
Kostyuk saved two match factors in an emotional 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (8/6), 7-5 victory over Ukrainian-born Belgian Maryna Zanevska within the first spherical on the Indian Wells WTA Masters.
But she admitted that she considered not taking the courtroom at all around the ongoing disaster in Ukraine.
“Honestly, in the current mental state that I’m in, it was very tough to go on court,” the 19-year-old stated. “I didn’t know what to expect from myself, I didn’t know what to expect from my body. When I woke up this morning I thought, ‘I’m not going to do it, I can’t win it,'” Kostyuk stated.
“I just tried to find a way. She was playing amazing, amazing tennis. My main goal was to fight and I fought. It was a tough comeback. … Everyone is fighting how they fight. My job is playing tennis and this is the biggest way I can help in the current situation.”
Kostyuk and Zanevska — who was born in Odessa however has performed for Belgium since 2016 — exchanged an extended hug after the match.
“Her parents are in Ukraine. They’re in a calmer area but everyone is afraid,” Kostyuk stated. “I told her she played unbelievable and that everything is going to be okay. Our parents are going to be okay.”
But Kostyuk is not alright with the measures taken by world tennis authorities in response to the warfare.
The ATP and WTA tournaments set to be held in Moscow in October have been suspended and the International Tennis Federation has barred each international locations from the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup group occasions.
But Russian and Belarusian tennis gamers can nonetheless compete at ATP and WTA tournaments and Grand Slam occasions, though they cannot compete underneath the identify or flag of both nation.
“I don’t agree with the action that has been taken,” Kostyuk stated.
“Look at the other sports, look at the big sports, what they did, that’s it,” she added, an obvious reference to stringent measures in sports activities together with soccer, which has suspended Russian nationwide groups and golf equipment from worldwide competitions.
Kostyuk has additionally been unimpressed by the response of particular person gamers — reminiscent of Russia’s males’s world primary Daniil Medvedev — who deplore warfare however do not particularly condemn the invasion.
“You cannot be neutral in this,” she stated. “These ‘No war’ statements they hurt me because they have no substance’,” she stated.
“Seeing (Russian) players on-site really hurts me. And seeing them having the only problem not being able to transfer the money and stuff — that’s what they are talking about — this is unacceptable for me.”