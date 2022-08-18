Europe

Ukraine’s monthly budget deficit stands at $5B – Zelensky

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 days ago
32 Less than a minute



The month-to-month funds deficit of Ukraine quantities to US$5 billion,
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Trend studies citing
Ukrinform.

“We actually need our financial system to get better. Today we’re struggling.
We’re $5 billion quick each month. I imply we’ve such a serious
deficit,” Zelensky stated, noting that it’s presently very troublesome
to pay individuals their wages.

At the identical time, the president is satisfied that every part
will probably be restored.



Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 days ago
32 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button