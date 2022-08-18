Ukraine’s monthly budget deficit stands at $5B – Zelensky

The month-to-month funds deficit of Ukraine quantities to US$5 billion,

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Trend studies citing

Ukrinform.

“We actually need our financial system to get better. Today we’re struggling.

We’re $5 billion quick each month. I imply we’ve such a serious

deficit,” Zelensky stated, noting that it’s presently very troublesome

to pay individuals their wages.

At the identical time, the president is satisfied that every part

will probably be restored.