Ukraine’s monthly budget deficit stands at $5B – Zelensky
The month-to-month funds deficit of Ukraine quantities to US$5 billion,
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Trend studies citing
Ukrinform.
“We actually need our financial system to get better. Today we’re struggling.
We’re $5 billion quick each month. I imply we’ve such a serious
deficit,” Zelensky stated, noting that it’s presently very troublesome
to pay individuals their wages.
At the identical time, the president is satisfied that every part
will probably be restored.