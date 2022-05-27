Ukraine’s Moscow-backed Orthodox church says cuts ties with Russia

The Moscow department of Kyiv’s Orthodox Church stated Friday it was chopping ties with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, declaring “full independence” in a historic transfer towards Russia’s non secular authorities.

“We disagree with the position of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow… on the war,” the church stated in a press release after holding a council targeted on Russia’s “aggression” the place it declared the “full independence and autonomy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church”.

The Moscow department of Ukraine’s Orthodox Church has, till now, formally pledged allegiance to Russia’s Patriarch Kirill, who has expressed clear help for President Vladimir Putin’s offensive in Ukraine.

“The Council condemns war as a violation of God’s commandment ‘You shall not kill!’ and expresses condolences to all those who suffered in the war,” it stated.

It stated its relations with the Moscow management had been “complicated or absent” since martial regulation was declared in Ukraine.

The transfer marks the second Orthodox schism in Ukraine lately, with a part of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church breaking away from Moscow in 2019 over the Kremlin’s function in Ukraine.

Putin’s invasion and Kirill’s help for it has positioned the Moscow-backed church in Ukraine in an more and more precarious place.

Hundreds of its clergymen signed an open letter in latest weeks calling for Kirill to face a spiritual tribunal over the struggle.

Ukraine is vastly important for Russia’s Orthodox Church, with a few of its most necessary monasteries situated there.

