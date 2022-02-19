Ukraine’s MPs and ministers to visit frontline – head of National Security Council

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of

Ukraine, Aleksey Danilov stated that representatives of the Verkhovna

Rada and the Cabinet of Ministers would go to the entrance line

tomorrow, Trend

stories citing Unian.

“The President of Ukraine has decided and tomorrow

representatives of the Verkhovna Rada, a number of the ministers will

go to the entrance line. I’m going on behalf of the president additionally to

the entrance,” he stated at a briefing on the scenario in Donbass.

According to him, tomorrow, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for

Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Irina

Vereshchuk will go to the settlements the place infrastructure was

broken because of shelling.

In flip, Vereshchuk famous that humanitarian response plans have

been agreed within the Cabinet of Ministers.