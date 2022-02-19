Ukraine’s MPs and ministers to visit frontline – head of National Security Council
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of
Ukraine, Aleksey Danilov stated that representatives of the Verkhovna
Rada and the Cabinet of Ministers would go to the entrance line
tomorrow, Trend
stories citing Unian.
“The President of Ukraine has decided and tomorrow
representatives of the Verkhovna Rada, a number of the ministers will
go to the entrance line. I’m going on behalf of the president additionally to
the entrance,” he stated at a briefing on the scenario in Donbass.
According to him, tomorrow, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for
Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Irina
Vereshchuk will go to the settlements the place infrastructure was
broken because of shelling.
In flip, Vereshchuk famous that humanitarian response plans have
been agreed within the Cabinet of Ministers.