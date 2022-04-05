Ukraine’s ombudswoman says up to 300 bodies may be in Bucha mass grave

Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova stated on Tuesday between 150 and 300 our bodies could also be in a mass grave by a church within the city of Bucha, the place Ukraine accuses Russian troops of killing civilians.

Moscow denies targeting civilians in Ukraine and has stated the deaths in Bucha, within the Kyiv area, have been a “monstrous forgery” staged by the West to discredit it.

“Currently, the bodies of the dead are being collected by law enforcement officers to conduct the necessary examinations,” Denisova stated in a web-based submit.

She didn’t say how the authorities had reached the estimate of the variety of victims within the mass grave.

