Ukraine’s president vows to stay put as Russian invaders approach

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed on Friday to remain in Kyiv as his troops battled Russian invaders advancing towards the capital within the largest assault on a European state since World War Two.

Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of conflict by President Vladimir Putin. An estimated 100,000 folks fled as explosions and gunfire rocked main cities. Dozens have been reported killed.

US and Ukrainian officers say Russia goals to seize Kyiv and topple the federal government, which Putin regards as a puppet of the United States. Russian troops seized the Chernobyl former nuclear energy plant north of Kyiv as they superior alongside the shortest path to Kyiv from Belarus to the north.

“(The) enemy has marked me down as the number one target,” Zelenskyy warned in a video message as heavy preventing was reported on a number of fronts. “My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state.”

“I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine.”

Putin says Russia is finishing up “a special military operation” to cease the Ukrainian authorities from committing genocide towards its personal folks – an accusation the West calls baseless. He additionally says Ukraine is an illegitimate state whose lands traditionally belong to Russia.

Asked if he was nervous about Zelenskyy’s security, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken instructed CBS: “To the best of my knowledge, President Zelenskyy remains in Ukraine at his post, and of course we’re concerned for the safety of all of our friends in Ukraine – government officials and others.”

Sanctions construct

A democratic nation of 44 million folks, Ukraine voted for independence on the fall of the Soviet Union and has lately stepped up efforts to hitch the NATO navy alliance and the European Union, aspirations that infuriate Moscow.

The United States, Britain, Japan, Canada, Australia and the EU unveiled extra sanctions on Moscow on high of penalties earlier this week, together with a transfer by Germany to halt an $11 billion fuel pipeline from Russia.

EU overseas coverage chief Josep Borrell described the bloc’s measures as “the harshest package of sanctions we have ever implemented”.

China got here below stress over its refusal to name Russia’s assault an invasion.

US President Joe Biden, talking to reporters on the White House, stated: “Any nation that countenances Russia’s naked aggression against Ukraine will be stained by association.” He declined to remark straight on China’s place.

Russia is among the world’s largest vitality producers, and each it and Ukraine are among the many high exporters of grain. War and sanctions will disrupt economies all over the world.

Oil costs soared as a lot as $2 per barrel on Friday as markets brace for the affect of commerce sanctions on main crude exporter Russia.

US wheat futures hit their highest in practically 14 years, corn hovered close to an eight-month peak and soybeans rebounded on fears of grain provide disruptions from the important thing Black Sea area.

Airlines have been additionally dealing with disruptions, with Japan Airlines cancelling its Thursday night flight to Moscow and Britain closing its airspace to Russian carriers.

Military advances

Zelenskyy stated 137 navy personnel and civilians had been killed within the preventing, with a whole bunch wounded. Ukrainian officers had earlier reported at the very least 70 folks killed.

Ukrainian forces downed an plane over Kyiv early on Friday, which then crashed right into a residential constructing and set it on hearth, stated Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the inside minister. It was unclear if the plane was manned.

A missile hit a Ukrainian border put up within the southeastern area of Zaporizhzhya, killing and wounding some guards, the border guard service stated.

The United States and different NATO members have despatched navy help to Ukraine however there isn’t any transfer to ship troops for worry of sparking a wider European battle.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pleaded for “more weapons to continue fighting … the amount of tanks, armored vehicles, airplanes, helicopters that Russia threw on Ukraine is unimaginable”.

Some 90 km (60 miles) north of Kyiv, Chernobyl was taken over by forces with out figuring out marks who disarmed a Ukrainian navy unit guarding the station, Ukraine’s state nuclear regulator stated.

It stated there had been no casualties, that nothing had been destroyed and that radiation ranges have been unchanged. It knowledgeable the International Atomic Energy Agency that it had misplaced management of the plant.

The UN Security Council will vote on Friday on a draft decision that may condemn Russia’s invasion and require Moscow’s rapid withdrawal.

However, Moscow can veto the measure, and it was unclear how China would vote.

Read extra:

