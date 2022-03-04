Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: Five facts to know

Below are 5 information concerning the Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant in Ukraine, the most important in Europe by capability, which Russian troops have seized, in line with the regional state administration.

Ukraine stated Russian forces attacked the plant within the early hours of Friday, setting an adjoining five-story coaching facility on hearth. The hearth was later extinguished.

Zaporizhzhia is the biggest of Ukraine’s 4 nuclear energy vegetation, which collectively present about half the nation’s electrical energy.

This is the primary time warfare has damaged out in a rustic with such a big and established nuclear energy program, the International Atomic Energy Agency says.

Zaporizhzhia’s six items every have a internet capability of 950 Megawatts electrical, or a complete of 5.7 Gigawatts electrical, in line with an IAEA database. The first unit was linked to the grid in 1984, and the final in 1995.

Surveillance digicam footage exhibits a flare touchdown on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant throughout shelling in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia Oblast, Ukraine March 4, 2022, on this screengrab from a video obtained from social media. (Reuters)

The energy plant is working at only a fraction of its capability. An inner IAEA notification seen by Reuters on Friday stated:

– Unit 1 is “in outage.”

– Units 2 and three “have been disconnected from the grid, and the cool down of the nuclear installation is being carried out.”

– Unit 4 “is in operation at 690 MW power.”

– Units 5 and 6 “are being cooled down.”

The energy plant is of strategic significance to Russia as a result of it is just about 200 km from Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

