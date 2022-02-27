Ukraine’s Zelenskiy agrees to peace talks with Russia

Ukrainian and Russian delegations will meet on the border between Ukraine and Belarus for peace talks, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, 4 days after Russian troops invaded his nation.

Zelenskiy stated he had talked with Belarusian chief Alexander Lukashenko, a detailed Russian ally, who assured him that “all planes, helicopters and missiles stationed on Belarusian territory remain on the ground during the Ukrainian delegation’s travel, talks and return.”

The assembly will happen close to the Prypyat River, which flows from Belarus to Ukraine north of Kiev.

Earlier on Sunday, Zelenskiy said he was open to peace talks however rejected Moscow’s suggestion to carry them in Belarus, which has been used as a staging floor for the invasion.