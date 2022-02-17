Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says pro-Russian forces shell kindergarten in ‘big provocation’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy mentioned on Thursday that pro-Russian forces in japanese Donbass area had shelled a kindergarten and this was a “big provocation.”

“It’s important that diplomats and the OSCE remain in, their monitoring activities are an additional deterrent. We need an effective mechanism for recording all ceasefire violations,” Zelenskiy mentioned on Twitter.

Meanwhile, NATO is nervous Russia could possibly be making an attempt to create a pretext for an invasion in Ukraine, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg mentioned on Thursday, commenting on studies of shelling throughout the ceasefire line within the japanese Ukrainian area of the Donbass.

“We are concerned that Russia is trying to stage a pretext for an armed attack against Ukraine, there is still no clarity, no certainty about the Russian intentions,” Stoltenberg instructed reporters after a two-day assembly of NATO protection ministers on the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels.

In London, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss mentioned on Thursday that the Russian authorities was making an attempt to manufacture a pretext to invade Ukraine with alleged studies of irregular exercise by Ukrainian forces.

Russian-backed separatists in japanese Ukraine accused authorities forces on Thursday of opening fireplace on their territory 4 occasions prior to now 24 hours and mentioned they have been making an attempt to determine if anybody had been harm or killed.

“Reports of alleged abnormal military activity by Ukraine in Donbas are a blatant attempt by the Russian government to

fabricate pretexts for invasion. This is straight out of the Kremlin playbook,” Truss mentioned on Twitter, including that Britain

would “continue to call out Russia’s disinformation campaign.”

President Vladimir Putin mentioned on Tuesday that Russia doesn’t desire a warfare in Europe.

