Ukraine’s Zelenskiy urges West to consider no-fly zone for Russian aircraft

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy mentioned on Monday it was time for the West to think about imposing a no-fly zone for Russian missiles, planes and helicopters in response to Russian shelling of the Ukrainian metropolis of Kharkiv.

In a video handle, Zelenskiy didn’t specify how and by whom a no-fly zone can be enforced. He mentioned Russia had launched 56 rocket strikes and fired 113 cruise missiles up to now 5 days since starting its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Zelenskiy accused Russia of committing struggle crimes and mentioned it needs to be introduced earlier than a world tribunal.

He mentioned Russia had continued to bombard Ukrainian cities throughout a primary spherical of talks with Ukrainian officers in Belarus on Monday.

“I believe that Russia is trying to apply pressure in this unsubtle way. Do not waste time. We do not accept such tactics. Fair negotiations can occur when one side does not hit the other side with rocket artillery at the very moment of negotiations,” he mentioned.

