Ukraine’s Zelensky Insists On Need For “Meeting” With Putin To End War
Kyiv:
President Volodymyr Zelensky stated Monday {that a} assembly with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “in any format” is required to cease the struggle in Ukraine.
“I believe that without this meeting it is impossible to fully understand what they are ready for in order to stop the war,” Zelensky stated in an interview with the Ukraine regional media outlet Suspilne.
