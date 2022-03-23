Ukraine’s Zelensky To Address NATO Virtually Tomorrow

Latest News

Ukrainian President will handle the NATO over Russian offensive in Ukraine.

Brussels:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been invited to deal with a particular NATO summit Thursday discussing the Russian invasion of his nation, an official stated.

“President Zelensky is invited to address the NATO summit via video link,” a NATO official stated Tuesday. “This will be an opportunity for allied leaders to hear directly from President Zelensky about the dire situation facing the people of Ukraine because of Russia’s aggression.”

