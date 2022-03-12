Ukraine’s Zelenskyy describes ‘fundamentally different approach’ from Moscow in talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned on Saturday that Russia, which invaded his nation on February 24, had adopted a “fundamentally different approach” in talks to finish the battle.

In a media briefing, Zelenskyy mentioned that the method was in distinction to earlier talks at which Moscow solely “issued ultimatums” and that he was “happy to have a signal from Russia” after President Vladimir Putin mentioned he noticed “some positive shifts” of their dialogue.

Putin indicated beforehand that negotiations are “now being held on an almost daily basis.”

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have held a number of rounds of talks since Putin despatched in troops to the nation.

Turkey on Thursday hosted the primary talks between the Russian and Ukrainian international ministers because the invasion.

The talks have led to the opening of a number of humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from fight areas. Both sides have accused one another of blocking these efforts.

