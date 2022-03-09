World
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy given standing ovation from British parliament – Times of India
LONDON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was given a standing ovation from lawmakers within the British House of Commons firstly and finish of a speech delivered by video hyperlink.
Zelenskyy informed British lawmakers that the query dealing with his nation was “to be, or not to be” after Russia‘s invasion and he repeated his requires extra assist together with more durable sanctions towards Moscow.
“The question for us now is to be or not to be,” Zelenskyy informed the House of Commons through videolink on Tuesday, the primary time a president of one other nation has addressed the primary Westminster chamber.
“I can give you a definitive answer: it’s definitely to be.”
