Ukraine’s Zelenskyy invites France’s Macron to see firsthand ‘evidence’ of genocide

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated he has invited French President Emmanuel Macron to go to Ukraine to see for himself the proof that Russians are committing “genocide” in opposition to Ukrainians, an outline Macron has side-stepped utilizing.

“I think he [Macron] wants to take some steps to ensure that Russia engages in dialogue. I just told him that I want him to understand that this is not war, but nothing other than genocide,” Zelenskyy instructed CNN in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

He added: “I invited him to come when he will have the opportunity. He’ll come and see, and I am sure he will understand.”

Zelenskyy burdened that the atrocities dedicated by the Russians amounted to genocide: “Look what happened in Bucha. It’s clear that is not even a war, it’s a genocide. They just killed people. Not soldiers, people. They just shot people in the streets. People were riding bicycles, taking the bus or just walking down the street. There were corpses lining the streets.”

Earlier this month, Ukrainian officers entered the city of Bucha, the place the authorities stated over 410 residents had been killed by Russian forces. They reported mass graves, “executed” civilians, and shared photographs of our bodies left on the streets, some with their fingers certain behind their backs.

Moscow denied focusing on civilians and claimed that Kyiv “staged” a “provocation” for Western media.

US President Joe Biden stated final week that the civilian killings by the hands of the Russians in Ukraine had been genocide. “I called it genocide because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian and the evidence is mounting,” he added.

Meanwhile, Macron prevented characterizing the Russian atrocities as genocide and warned that accusing Moscow of such a committing that may result in the battle spreading.

