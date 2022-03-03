Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says defense lines holding against Russian attacks

Ukraine’s protection strains have been holding in opposition to the Russian assault, President Volodomyr Zelenskyy mentioned in his newest video on Thursday, including there had been no respite in Moscow’s shelling of Ukraine since midnight.

“We have nothing to lose but our own freedom,” Zelenskyy mentioned, including Ukraine was receiving each day arms provides from its worldwide allies.

He mentioned it had been two years since Ukraine recorded its first COVID-19 case: “It’s been a week now that another virus attacked,” he mentioned of Russia’s invasion.

Zelenskyy mentioned Russia’s altering ways and shelling of civilians in cities proved Ukraine was profitable in resisting Moscow’s preliminary plan of claiming a fast victory via a land assault.

