Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says he would meet with Putin to end the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned on Monday that President Vladimir Putin was the one Russian official he was prepared to fulfill with to debate tips on how to finish the warfare.

Zelenskyy, addressing by video hyperlink an viewers on the World Economic Forum in Davos, additionally mentioned that arranging any talks with Russia was changing into tougher in mild of what he mentioned was proof of Russian actions in opposition to civilians beneath occupation.

Russia denies concentrating on civilians in what it calls a “special operation” to degrade Ukraine’s navy capabilities.

“The president of the Russian Federation decides it all,” mentioned Zelenskyy by way of an interpreter. “If we are talking about ending this war without him personally, that decision cannot be taken.”

Zelenskyy mentioned the invention of mass killings in areas occupied by Russian troops earlier within the warfare, significantly exterior Kyiv, made it tougher to rearrange talks and he would rule out any discussions with different officers.

“I cannot accept any kind of meeting with anyone coming from the Russian Federation but the president,” he mentioned. “And only in the case when there is one issue on the (table): stopping the war. There are no other grounds for any other kind of meeting.”

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have held sporadic talks since Russian forces poured into Ukraine on the finish of February, however each side say the talks have stalled.

Zelenskyy advised Ukrainian tv final week that it was inconceivable to halt the warfare with out some type of diplomacy concerned.

In his remarks to the viewers in Davos, Zelenskyy additionally mentioned that warfare got here at an enormous human worth for Ukrainians. The nation’s forces, he mentioned, have been making positive factors, notably close to the second metropolis of Kharkiv, however “the bloodiest situation remains in Donbas, where we are losing too many people”.

He added that any notion of recovering by pressure the Crimea peninsula, seized and annexed by Russia in 2014, would trigger a whole bunch of 1000’s of casualties.

