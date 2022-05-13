Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says he’s ready to talk with Putin with no ultimatum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that he’s prepared to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that “we must find an agreement,’’ but with no ultimatum as a condition.

Zelenskyy also told Italian RAI state TV in an interview scheduled to be broadcast on Thursday night that Ukraine will never recognize Crimea as part of Russia, which annexed that part of southern Ukraine in 2014.

“Crimea has always had its autonomy, it has its parliament, but on the inside of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy stated, in excerpts of the interview that RAI launched earlier on Thursday.

The interviewer requested the Ukrainian chief a few remark by French President Emmanuel Macron cautioning towards any humiliation of Putin.

“We want the Russian army to leave our land, we aren’t on Russian soil,’’ Zelenskyy replied. “We won’t save Putin’s face by paying with our territory. That would be unjust.”

In one other remark, Zelenskyy sounded a forward-looking word. “We have to think of the future of Russia. I, as president of Ukraine, say these are our neighbors. There will be other presidents, other presidents and other generations” of Russia, Zelenskyy stated.

