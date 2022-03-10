Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says Putin’s nuclear threat a ‘bluff’, ‘shows weakness’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy known as Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s menace to resort to nuclear weapons a “bluff,” including that it “shows weakness”.

“I think that the threat of nuclear war is a bluff. It’s one thing to be a murderer. It’s another to commit suicide. Every use of nuclear weapons means the end for all sides, not just for the person using them,” Zelenskyy stated in an interview with German newspaper Die Zeit, revealed on Wednesday.

He added: “Rather, Putin’s threat shows a weakness. You only threaten the use of nuclear weapons when nothing else is working. I am sure that Russia is aware of the catastrophic consequences of any attempt to use nuclear weapons.”

Three days into the Russian invasion, Putin stated in a televised deal with that he had ordered the nation’s nuclear “deterrence forces” on excessive alert.

The subsequent day, Russian nuclear missile forces and Northern and Pacific fleets had been positioned on enhanced fight responsibility.

Russia launched its assault on Ukraine on February 24. So far, the battle has led to dozens of civilian casualties. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) stated on Wednesday that it recorded 516 killed and 908 injured, estimating that the true figures are “considerably higher.”

