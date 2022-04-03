Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says Russian forces committing ‘genocide’

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of committing genocide and making an attempt to remove the “whole nation” of Ukraine, a day after the invention of mass graves and apparently executed civilians close to Kyiv.

“This is genocide. The elimination of the whole nation and the people,” Zelenskyy instructed the CBS program Face the Nation, in accordance with a transcript supplied by the community, a day after new proof of atrocities by Russian invasion forces emerged.

“We are the citizens of Ukraine. We have more than 100 nationalities. This is about the destruction and extermination of all these nationalities,” Zelensky mentioned amid a refrain of worldwide outrage over the habits of Russian troops in Ukraine.

Three days after the invasion began on February 24, Ukraine filed a criticism on the International Court of Justice in The Hague accusing Russia of “planning acts of genocide.”

In the interview aired on Sunday — after footage aired all over the world of civilian our bodies littering the streets of the city of Bucha close to Kyiv, and a Ukrainian official mentioned 280 our bodies have been buried in a mass grave there — Zelenskyy appeared to go additional.

“We are citizens of Ukraine and we don’t want to be subdued to the policy of Russian Federation. This is the reason we are being destroyed and exterminated,” Zelenskyy mentioned, in accordance with the CBS transcript.

“And this is happening in the Europe of the 21st century. So this is the torture of the whole nation,” he added.

