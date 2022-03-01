Ukraine’s Zelenskyy tells Russia: Stop bombing before ceasefire talks can start

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned on Tuesday Russia should stop bombing Ukrainian cities earlier than significant talks on a ceasefire may begin, as a primary spherical of negotiations this week had yielded scant progress.

Speaking in an interview in a closely guarded authorities compound, Zelenskyy urged NATO members to impose a no-fly zone to cease the Russian air drive, saying this could be a preventative measure and never meant to tug the alliance into struggle with Russia.

Zelenskyy, who has refused provides to depart the Ukrainian capital as Russian forces superior, additionally mentioned Ukraine would demand legally binding safety ensures if NATO shut the door on Ukraine’s membership prospects.

Setting out his circumstances for additional talks with Russia, Zelenskyy informed Reuters and CNN in a joint interview: “It’s necessary to at least stop bombing people, just stop the bombing and then sit down at the negotiating table.”

Just as he was talking, information emerged {that a} Russian missile had struck a TV tower within the Ukrainian capital. Earlier on Tuesday, missiles struck the center of the jap metropolis of Kharkiv.

Ukraine has obtained weapons shipments from NATO members to assist stand up to a full-scale army invasion unleashed by Russian forces final week, whereas the West has additionally launched swinging sanctions on the Russian economic system.

But Zelenskyy has urged the worldwide group to do extra, together with imposing a no-fly zone. He mentioned, nevertheless, that US President Joe Biden had personally conveyed to him that now was not the time to introduce such a measure.

Ukraine has pressed NATO to speed up its entry, a transfer fiercely opposed by Russia and cited as certainly one of Moscow’s causes for launching its marketing campaign.

“Our partners, if they are not ready to take Ukraine into NATO … because Russia does not want Ukraine to be in NATO, should work out common security guarantees for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy mentioned.

“This means that we have our territorial integrity, that our borders are protected, we have special relations with all our neighbors, we are completely safe, and the guarantors that give us security, they guarantee this legally.”

Zelenskyy, 44, was unshaven and wore a easy khaki T shirt, trousers and fight boots for the interview, which came about in a authorities compound, closely guarded by the army.

