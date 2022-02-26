Ukraine’s Zelenskyy thanks Erdogan for Turkey’s unconfirmed Black Sea warship ban

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday for Turkey’s humanitarian and army assist, saying a “ban on the passage of (Russian) warships to the Black Sea” was crucial for his nation.

Turkey, which controls the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits that hyperlink the Mediterranean to the Black Sea, has not publicly introduced any ban on Russian warships utilizing the straits regardless of Ukraine’s pressing requests that it accomplish that.

Russia has obtained no official notification from Turkey on the closure of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to Russian warships, the Interfax information company quoted the Russian embassy in Turkey as saying.

On Friday Turkey’s international minister stated that underneath the 1936 conference protecting the matter, Ankara couldn’t bar warships returning to a house base within the Black Sea from passing by way of the straits. Russia has a significant naval base within the Black Sea.

