Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges French firms to ‘stop sponsoring the Russian war machine’

French firms together with carmaker Renault and retailer Auchan should depart the Russian market, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advised French lawmakers on Wednesday.

“Renault, Auchan, Leroy Merlin must stop being sponsors of the Russian war machine, stop financing the murder of children and women,” Zelenskyy stated in an tackle through video hyperlink to France’s National Assembly.

“French companies must leave the Russian market.”

Seated at a desk in his trademark khaki T-shirt, Zelenskyy obtained a standing ovation from French lawmakers after his attraction. At his request additionally they noticed a minute of silence in tribute to the victims of the almost month-long battle.

Renault, which has not commented on its publicity to Russia for the reason that begin of the invasion of Ukraine, declined to touch upon Zelenskyy’s attraction.

Sources advised Reuters the corporate’s board was set to debate the state of affairs at a board assembly afterward Wednesday.

Exposure

Renault – which controls Avtovaz, Russia’s primary carmaker – is amongst Western companies most uncovered to Russia, the place it generates 8 % of its core earnings, Citibank stated.

Two sources conversant in the state of affairs advised Reuters that about 10 days in the past Renault board members thought of completely different situations, however determined to keep up its presence in Russia for now, with the assist of its principal shareholder, the French state,

and consistent with worldwide sanctions.

The sources stated the corporate fears that exiting Russia would jeopardize the restoration of the agency, which returned to revenue in 2021 after two years of losses. Avtovaz accounted for half of the present revenue of its automotive division final yr.

Renault stated earlier on Wednesday it was contemplating once more suspending manufacturing at its Moscow plant because of logistics points.

Privately owned retailer Auchan declined to remark. Last week, a spokesperson stated earlier criticism by Zelenskyy over the group’s continued presence in Russia was “extremely surprising.”

Leroy Merlin, which belongs to the identical Mulliez group as Auchan, additionally declined to remark. Mulliez additionally owns the Decathlon sports activities items chain, which has a big presence in Russia.

