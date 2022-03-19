Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges Switzerland to crack down on Russian oligarchs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Switzerland on Saturday to crack down on Russian oligarchs who he mentioned had been serving to to wage battle on his nation from the security of “beautiful Swiss towns.”

In an audiolink handle to hundreds attending an anti-war protest in Bern, Zelenskyy thanked Switzerland for its assist since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, but in addition had clear language in regards to the Swiss monetary sector.

“Your banks are where the money of the people who unleashed this war lies. That is painful. That is also a fight against evil, that their accounts are frozen. That would also be a fight, and you can do this,” he mentioned by way of a translator.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Ukrainians feel what it is when cities are destroyed. They are being destroyed on the orders of people who live in European, in beautiful Swiss towns, who enjoy property in your cities. It would really be good to strip them of this privilege.”

Neutral Switzerland, which isn’t a member of the European Union, has totally adopted EU sanctions in opposition to Russian people and entities, together with orders to freeze their wealth in Swiss banks.

The authorities has not offered a determine for a way a lot wealth is roofed by the freeze. Switzerland’s secretive banks maintain as much as $213 billion of general Russian wealth, the nation’s monetary trade affiliation estimates.

Zelenskyy additionally took a swipe at Swiss-based companies that proceed to function in Russia.

Read extra:

Allies join G7 WTO stance towards Russia amid invasion: EU trade chief

US targets Abramovich plane, 99 others over Russia export violations

Turkey banks turn away Russian customer in fear of Western sanctions amid war