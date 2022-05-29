Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits frontlines of Kharkiv region in first visit outside Kyiv

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian troops on the entrance strains in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv area on Sunday, the President’s workplace introduced.

The go to marks his first official look exterior Kyiv area for the reason that begin of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

“You risk your lives for us all and for our country,” the President’s workplace web site cited him as saying to the troopers, including that he handed out commendations and items.

