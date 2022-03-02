Ukraine’s Zelenskyy waiting for positive signals on EU bid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned on Wednesday after speaking on the telephone with European Council President Charles Michel he was ready for information on Kyiv’s bid to affix the European Union.

“We discussed the current situation on the battlefield and diplomatic efforts. Waiting for the positive signals about Ukraine’s membership in the EU,” Zelenskyy mentioned calling Michel, who chairs the EU nationwide leaders, Ukraine’s “trusted friend.”

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy urged the EU to “prove that you are with us” in Ukraine’s conflict with Russia, a day after Kyiv formally requested to affix the bloc.

European Union lawmakers, many carrying #standwithUkraine T-shirts bearing the Ukrainian flag, others with blue-and-yellow scarves or ribbons, gave Zelenskyy a standing ovation as he addressed the European Parliament through video hyperlink.

