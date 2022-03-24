Ukrainian agriculture minister resigns

Ukraine’s agriculture minister has resigned, a month after Russia launched a struggle that has affected spring crop sowing and compelled one of many world’s largest grain producers to halt the export of some farm merchandise.

An aide confirmed Roman Leshchenko had submitted his resignation however gave no purpose.

Ukraine’s parliament later introduced that MPs had voted to approve the appointment of senior lawmaker Mykola Solskyi as Leshchenko’s substitute.

Solskyi is extensively seen as an necessary determine behind reforms that opened the land market in Ukraine final 12 months, lifting a longstanding ban on the sale of farmland.

The transfer was supposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to unlock alternatives for funding within the agriculture sector though Russia’s invasion might sharply scale back the 2022 harvest and exports within the 2022-23 season.

Leshchenko instructed Reuters in an interview this week that Ukraine’s spring crop sowing space might greater than halve this 12 months from 2021 ranges to seven million hectares versus 15 million hectares anticipated earlier than the Russian invasion.

Leshchenko mentioned farmers sowed a complete of 6.5 million hectares of winter wheat for the 2022 harvest however the harvested space may very well be solely about 4 million hectares because of struggle in lots of Ukrainian areas.

He declined to forecast the 2022 grain harvest as a result of “the situation has not fully stabilised,” he mentioned.

“The territory of hostilities is constantly moving, and we hope that there will be some changes in the situation in terms of achieving peace, and we will be able to plant at least late crops in those areas that are now in the war zone,” he mentioned.

Ukraine has already suspended exports of rye, oats, millet, buckwheat, salt, sugar, meat and livestock for the reason that invasion and launched licences for wheat, corn and sunflower oil exports.