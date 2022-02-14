Ukrainian ambassador backtracks, says Kyiv won’t drop NATO bid

Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.Ok. on Monday backpedaled on feedback through which he appeared to point Kyiv may stroll away from its bid to affix NATO so as to keep away from battle with Russia, calling it a “misunderstanding.”

Asked on Sunday whether or not Ukraine would ponder dropping its NATO bid if that may avert one other Russian invasion, Vadym Prystaiko informed BBC Radio 5Live: “We might, especially being threatened like that, blackmailed by that, and pushed to it.” But after his feedback sparked an outcry, the Ukrainian international ministry stated the “ambassador’s words were taken out of context” and “the prospect of joining NATO remains enshrined in the constitution.”

On Monday, Prystaiko himself took to the airwaves to “clarify” his place, telling BBC Breakfast that Ukraine was “ready for many concessions” in its negotiations with Russia, “but it has nothing to do with NATO.”

Then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in 2019 signed a constitutional amendment committing the nation to turning into a member of NATO and the EU.

The Ukrainian Embassy to the U.Ok. said on Twitter that there was “no change for NATO membership plans.”

A spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy additionally said Ukraine’s NATO and EU membership aspirations remained an “unconditional priority” for Kyiv.

Prior to Prystaiko strolling again his NATO feedback, U.Ok. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey on Monday stated Britain would help Ukraine’s resolution to drop its NATO bid if that was Kyiv’s selection. Heappey informed Sky News that “any diplomatic solution shouldn’t be something that compromises the Ukrainian government’s sovereignty,” but when it did resolve to stroll away from its NATO aspirations, “we support that.”