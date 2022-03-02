Ukrainian authorities say citizens don’t need to declare captured Russian tanks and military equipment for tax purposes

A fraction of a destroyed Russian tank seen within the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on February 26.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP by way of Getty Images

Ukrainian authorities say captured Russian tanks will not be counted as a part of residents’ revenue.

They mentioned seized tanks and navy gear needn’t be declared for tax functions.

The seize of such supplies shall be thought of a “manifestation of the unity and cohesion of the Ukrainian people,” mentioned the authorities.

Ukrainian authorities have reassured residents that they need not declare captured Russian tanks or any gear they choose up as private revenue.

“Have you captured a Russian tank or armored personnel carrier and are worried about how to declare it? Keep calm and continue to defend the Motherland!” learn an announcement from the Ukrainian National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) seen by Interfax Ukraine.

“There is no need to declare the captured Russian tanks and other equipment because the cost of this does not exceed 100 living wages (UAH 248,100),” the company defined. The sum equates to about $8,300.

On the NACP’s web site, a document dated Monday mentioned that the seizure of tanks or gear would as a substitute be thought of a “manifestation of the unity and cohesion of the Ukrainian people in the fight against invaders” and won’t be taxable.

“Thanks to the courage and victory of the defenders of the Ukrainian state, hostile military equipment, weapons, and other armor arrive as scrap. It is impossible to evaluate such objects in accordance with the Law of Ukraine,” learn the NACP’s pointers.

Ukraine has fiercely resisted Russia’s invasion, which began on Thursday. Amid the battle, images have emerged showing what appear to be abandoned Russian military vehicles in Ukraine.

Insider’s live blog of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is masking developments as they occur.

Read the unique article on Business Insider