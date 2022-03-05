Ukrainian-born tennis player accuses Russian players of mocking war: ‘They laugh about it’

Ukrainian-born tennis participant Eva Lys has accused some Russian gamers of mocking the struggle in Ukraine however argued that, whereas she helps the choice to ban Russian groups from worldwide competitors, people shouldn’t be excluded from tournaments.

The 20-year-old prospect, who was born in Kyiv and moved to Germany, informed Eurosport in an interview on Wednesday that she felt Russian gamers had acted disrespectfully at ​​ITF Kazakhstan 02A this week.

“Many Russian players who are here show disrespect to those affected by the Ukraine war. They laugh about it, make fun of it. Some are demonstratively putting on tracksuits in the Russian national colors,” she mentioned, through The Telegraph’s translation.

Lys selected to indicate her help for her residence nation by sporting the colours of her flag throughout competitors, one thing she mentioned was regarded down on.

“There were no verbal reactions to my outfit,” she informed German newspaper Bild , “but you could feel the looks. The air is very thick.”

While a number of worldwide sports activities federations have moved to ban Russia and Belarus from competitions, gamers themselves in some sports activities have additionally been banned. Lys believes the 2 shouldn’t be grouped collectively.

Lys was born in Kyiv, Ukraine earlier than she moved to Germany. DeFodi Images

“Tennis professionals don’t embody a country in the same way that national teams do,” she mentioned, through The Telegraph. “So I think it’s right to ban Russian teams to send a crystal clear message. And I think it’s good that you take out flags or the reference to Russia in tennis, but let the individual professionals play.”

Get the latest updates in the Russia-Ukraine conflict with The Post’s live coverage.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) introduced Tuesday that the Russian Tennis Federation and Belarus Tennis Federation will likely be indefinitely suspended from worldwide occasions because of the widespread assaults on Ukraine.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) adopted go well with, including that the “safety of the tennis community is our most immediate collective priority.”