Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk devotes world title win to homeland

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk devoted a historic victory that noticed him retain his world heavyweight titles to his war-torn homeland on Saturday evening.

The 35-year-old, who has served in Ukraine’s military, beat Britain’s Anthony Joshua on factors after a highly-anticipated 12-round combat.

Usyk was praised by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the boxer celebrated with a Ukrainian flag signed by his nation’s troopers.

“It was extremely important for my country, for my team and personally for me. I fought for the whole country and half of the world,” Usyk stated.

“I dedicate this victory to my nation, to my household, to my crew, to all of the navy defending this nation. Thank you very, very a lot.”

Zelenskyy joined millions of Ukrainians in applauding the win, which was broadcast for free across the Eastern European nation.

“Difficult, however vital and essential victory,” Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

“Defending the title of the world champion is an emblem of the truth that all Cossacks won’t surrender theirs, will combat for it and will certainly win!”

Usyk is already thought-about a nationwide hero by many in war-torn Ukraine, the place he took up arms with the nation’s defence pressure after Russia’s invasion in February.

Joshua, 32, missed out on a bid to regain his standing as a heavyweight champion after dropping the combat in Saudi Arabia.