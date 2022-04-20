Ukrainian Children and Caregivers Are Being Separated at U.S. Border

LOS ANGELES — After Iryna Merezhko persuaded her sister in Ukraine that her younger nephew ought to be a part of her in Los Angeles to attend out the conflict, she traveled midway across the globe to choose him up. “I told him it would be a California vacation,” she recalled. “We would go to Disneyland, Universal Studios, the beach.”

The boy, Ivan Yereshov, 14, made it along with her to Tijuana, Mexico, early this month, joining thousands of Ukrainians waiting at the border for permission to enter the United States.

To be on the secure facet, Ms. Merezhko carried a notarized energy of legal professional testifying that Ivan had been handed over into his aunt’s care. But an officer knowledgeable them that Ivan couldn’t enter together with his aunt — as a result of she was not his mother or father. “They told us we would be separated for one or two days,” recalled Ms. Merezhko, who mentioned she embraced Ivan as his preliminary enthusiasm dissolved into dismay.

Ten days glided by earlier than she would study his whereabouts.

Dozens of Ukrainian youngsters have been separated from kin, pals or older siblings with whom they’ve traveled to the southern border beneath a legislation designed to stop migrant youngsters from being trafficked. In impact since 2008, the legislation requires U.S. border authorities to put “unaccompanied minors” in authorities shelters, the place they need to stay till their guardians have been screened and permitted.