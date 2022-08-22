Ukrainian cities ban independence day events as Zelensky warns of ‘particularly ugly’ attacks





Zelensky mentioned on Saturday that Russia is perhaps planning “particularly ugly” assaults to coincide with the event, which can mark 31 years since Ukraine broke its ties with the Soviet Union and because the conflict nears its six-month milestone.

“We must all be aware that this week Russia could try to do something particularly ugly, something particularly vicious,” Zelensky mentioned in a video message.

“One of the key tasks of the enemy is to humiliate us, Ukrainians, to devalue our capabilities, our heroes, to spread despair, fear, to spread conflicts … Therefore, it is important never, for a single moment, to give in to this enemy pressure, not to wind oneself up, not to show weakness,” he mentioned.

In Kyiv, town army administration issued a ban on all huge gatherings between Monday and Thursday, saying “it is forbidden to hold mass events, peaceful meetings, rallies and other events related to a large gathering of people.”

General Mykola Zhyrnov, head of Kyiv’s army administration, mentioned that the order was imposed in order that safety forces might reply in a “timely manner to threats of missile and bomb attacks by the troops of the Russian Federation on decision-making centers, military facilities, defense industry facilities, critical infrastructure and nearby residential areas.” Zhyrnov mentioned he had ordered metropolis authorities to make use of the minimal essential variety of officers, civil servants and employees to make sure transport and different providers. In Kharkiv, the place relentless, indiscriminate Russian assaults killed and injured a whole bunch of civilians within the first months of the conflict, authorities introduced a curfew from 7 p.m. native time on the eve of Independence Day to 7 a.m. on the day after. “We ask that you understand such measures and prepare to stay at home and in shelters — this is our safety,” authorities mentioned. Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern army command, mentioned Sunday that “the date of our independence and the anniversary of the invasion, half a year, coincide — it is the 24th. And there’s Ukrainian flag day, on the 23rd. We are ready for the fact that there will be an increase in some kind of aggression, there will be an increase in missile attacks.” In the final week, Ukrainian officers have mentioned that extra Russian missiles have been deployed at an airbase in Belarus. Artillery shells additionally proceed to rain down close to Europe’s greatest nuclear plant in southern Ukraine. Meanwhile, media personalities in Moscow on Monday referred to as for strikes on Kyiv in response to the homicide of Darya Dugina, a Russian political commentator and the daughter of influential ultranationalist Alexander Dugin. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) blamed an agent with the Ukrainian safety service for the automotive bomb explosion that killed Dugina on Saturday, Russian state information company TASS reported, triggering the requires assaults within the capital and elsewhere. CNN can’t independently confirm the FSB claims cited by the TASS report. Ukraine has denied any involvement within the dying of Dugina.





