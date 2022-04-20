Ukrainian commander requests international evacuation effort at Mariupol plant as situation is “critical”

Maj. Serhii Volyna, commander of Ukraine’s thirty sixth Separate Marine Brigade, spoke by cellphone with CNN from the besieged metropolis of Mariupol Tuesday night and requested {that a} third nation present evacuation for troops and civilians trapped within the Azovstal metal plant underneath heavy Russian bombardment.

“I have a statement to the world,” Volyna stated. “It may be my last statement, because we have only a few days, or even hours, left. We appeal to world leaders to apply the extraction procedure to the military of the Mariupol garrison, to the civilians who are with us here at the plant. We ask you to take us to the territory of a third country and provide us with security.”

Ukrainian forces contained in the besieged metropolis have consolidated across the large Azovstal metal manufacturing facility.

Ukrainian officers have stated tons of of civilians are sheltering within the basements of the huge steelworks. A Mariupol police official instructed CNN meals and water provides have been dwindling amid heavy bombardment.

Asked how an evacuation could be facilitated, Volyna stated, “This should be at the level of agreements. If we talk about practical application, it could be a ship with helicopters, for example, that could pick us up. Or an international humanitarian mission that can come to us and guarantee our security and accompany us on the way to the state that will make such commitments.”

Volyna described the state of affairs on the plant as “critical,” with numerous wounded troops and restricted medical care.

“We are completely surrounded,” he stated. “There are about 500 wounded military, it is very difficult to provide them with medical care. They literally rot. There are civilians on the territory. They are also suffering from explosions, blasts on them, next to them. They [the Russians] use heavy aircraft bombs against us and strike with artillery.”

“This happens all the time. The city is destroyed. Enemy groups outnumber us dozens of times, they have a complete advantage in air, artillery, equipment, manpower. We fight to the last, but we have very little time left,” he continued.

The Ukrainian commander estimated that there have been “hundreds of civilians” sheltering on the territory of the plant.

“We appeal to absolutely all world leaders: Whoever will be able to make such commitments, whoever will be able to succeed in the short term in agreeing on such a procedure,” he stated. “We know that there are some developments and talks with the Turkish side that it is acting as a guarantor. Probably the United States, because we believe that this is a very powerful state with a strong leader, [President Joe] Biden, and that he can personally resolve this issue in the shortest possible time. Or this issue can be resolved with his help in a short time.”

Volyna declined to touch upon the variety of navy holding out at Azovstal.

“If the world hears us, if the world leaders hear us, we very much hope so, and the extraction procedure will be carried out, then everyone will understand the quantitative composition of the people who were in captivity,” he stated.