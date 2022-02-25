Ukrainian community stands in solidarity in East Village as Russia’s assault continues overseas

NEW YORK — Members of the Ukrainian group in New York City stood in solidarity Friday within the East Village to denounce Russia’s continuing assault overseas.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported, many stayed to point out assist and provide prayers for peace.

From these on the occasion, to companies and a close-by church, supporters stated they’re frightened about what occurred and what’s to return.

On this dreary day outdoors St. George Ukrainian Catholic Church, candles sat below the message “Pray for Ukraine.” Inside, individuals had been doing simply that.

“It’s too much to think about, millions of people being in danger and their country being taken from them and revival of the Soviet empire, possibly,” stated Michelle Tokarczyk, a Manhattan resident and third-generation Ukrainian.

“That’s why we’ve been keeping the church open from the morning to the evening,” stated Father Peter Shyshka, whose congregation is feeling ache and praying for peace.

“They have family in Ukraine, I still have family. Tried to get in touch with them yesterday, communications were not the best so I couldn’t get through,” Shyshka stated.

Politicians, clergy, diplomats & leaders of different ethnic communities say, “We stand with Ukraine.” They’re talking out on the Ukrainian National Home within the East Village @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/UkIaiEBSjz — Andrea Grymes (@AndreaGrymesTV) February 25, 2022

“We’re standing here strong in New York and we are showing, supporting Ukraine as our nation,” stated Andrew Ilnicki, from East Village Meat Market.

Support was on full show, with the flag within the window at Ukrainian-owned East Village Meat Market and throughout the road at Veselka.

“My grandfather started this. He was an immigrant from Ukraine escaping Russian aggression in the 1940s,” stated Jason Birchard, proprietor of Veselka.

A darkish previous, and current, loomed over staff with shut ties to the nation below assault.

“They’re frightened, they’re scared, there’s a state of shock. People don’t know what to do,” Birchard stated.

The restaurant turned its conventional black and white cookie into the colours of the Ukrainian flag, hoping to lift consciousness to the disaster.

“It’s not only a war against Ukraine, it’s a war against the free world,” Birchard stated.

That message was made loud and clear by elected officers and supporters who gathered to denounce the assaults.

New York City is dwelling to the biggest Ukrainian inhabitants within the U.S.