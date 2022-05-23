Ukrainian court sentences Russian soldier to life in prison for killing civilian





A Ukrainian court docket sentenced a Russian soldier to life in jail on Monday for killing an unarmed civilian within the first battle crimes trial arising from Russia’s February 24 invasion.

Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old tank commander, had pleaded responsible to killing the 62-year-old man within the northeastern Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on February 28 after being ordered to shoot at him from a automobile.

