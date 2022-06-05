Ukrainian dreams shattered as Wales claim Europe’s last World Cup berth

An personal purpose was sufficient to sink Ukraine in Cardiff on Sunday, the war-torn nation’s hopes of creating the World Cup shattered after captain Andriy Yarmolenko discovered his personal internet with a header.

The purpose, which resulted from a Gareth Bale free kick, noticed Wales qualify for his or her first World Cup since 1958.

Andriy Yarmolenko’s header finds the web on the improper finish of the pitch. Credit:Getty Images

The win triggered scenes of jubilation throughout Wales, however signalled an agonising finish to Ukraine’s emotionally charged marketing campaign, which was accomplished by a staff partly made up of gamers recalled from the entrance traces following Russia’s invasion.

Despite the loud and passionate environment, Ukraine had been on prime from the outset and Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey was busy within the opening half, making three important saves to maintain the rating degree.