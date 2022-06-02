Ukrainian embassy says Russia ships ‘stolen’ wheat to Syria

Russia has despatched its ally Syria an estimated 100,000 tons of wheat stolen from Ukraine since invading the nation, the Ukrainian embassy in Beirut stated, describing the shipments as “criminal activity.”

In an announcement to Reuters, the embassy stated the shipments included one aboard the Matros Pozynich, a Russian-flagged vessel which docked at Syria’s important sea port Latakia in late May.

Data from Refinitiv confirmed the Matros Pozynich loading wheat on the port of Sevastopol in Crimea – annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014 – with a May 19 departure date and the discharge location given as Syria.

Satellite photographs from Planet Labs PBC on May 29 confirmed the identical vessel docked in Latakia.

Ukraine’s embassy in Lebanon, citing Ukrainian legislation enforcement, alleged the grain aboard the Matros Pozynich had been “stolen” from Ukrainian storage services in areas newly occupied by Russian forces.

Russia’s protection ministry and the Syrian info ministry didn’t instantly reply to Reuters’ requests for remark. Russia has beforehand denied allegations of stealing wheat from Ukraine.

“The wheat is stolen from a facility that combines wheat from three Ukrainian regions into one batch,” the embassy stated.

“This is criminal activity,” it stated, including that it had tried to succeed in out to the Syrian authorities however had by no means acquired a response.

The embassy stated greater than 100,000 tons of “plundered” Ukrainian wheat had arrived in Syria during the last three months.

With worldwide wheat costs above $400 a ton, such a quantity could be value greater than $40 million.

Reuters was not in a position to independently confirm the Ukrainian allegations.

Syria’s info ministry didn’t instantly reply to emailed questions from Reuters looking for touch upon the accusation the nation had acquired 100,000 tons of stolen Ukrainian wheat, and that the deliveries amounted to prison exercise.

Neither did it reply to a query on whether or not Syria had did not reply Ukrainian correspondence on the problem.

The Syrian agriculture ministry and officers on the Latakia port didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark.

Russia has been an vital supply of wheat imports for Syria because the begin of its civil warfare in 2011, each as industrial imports and humanitarian support. Moscow has additionally supplied President Bashar al-Assad with important army help in the course of the battle, sending its air drive to Syria in 2015.

Russia pledged to provide Syria with a million tons of wheat below a bilateral deal in 2021, in response to Interfax.

Syrian grain imports have included shipments from Crimea.

The Matros Pozynich had initially set its vacation spot for Beirut, Lebanon, however turned its transponder off on May 25 off the Lebanese coast, in response to Refinitiv ship monitoring knowledge.

On Wednesday, the ship turned its transponder again on and could possibly be tracked crusing west, away from the Syrian coast, in response to actions proven by MarineTraffic.com.

500,000 tons

Russia invaded Ukraine in February, launching what it referred to as a “special operation” to disarm and “denazify” the nation.

Ukraine and its Western allies name this a baseless pretext for a warfare to grab territory.

In an announcement final month, Ukraine’s agriculture ministry stated the theft of 500,000 tons of wheat had already been recorded from occupied areas of the nation.

The grain was being despatched both to Russia, primarily from the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk areas, or to Crimea from the Zaporizhia and Kherson areas, the ministry added.

In April, the Kremlin denied allegations of stolen wheat, saying it didn’t know the place the knowledge got here from.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko was quoted as saying by the Interfax information company on May 25 that Russia strongly denied Western media reviews of stealing grain from Ukraine: “We are not stealing anything from anyone.”

However, the Russian-controlled Ukrainian area of Kherson started exporting grain to Russia, the TASS information company reported, citing Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the pro-Russian military-civilian administration, earlier this week. He didn’t

say how fee had been organized.

Last month, Ukraine thanked Egypt, one of many world’s largest wheat importers, for turning away a Russian ship loaded with grain which Kyiv additionally stated had been stolen from Ukraine.

