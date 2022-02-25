Ukrainian expats protest in Jordan capital against Russia’s invasion

Ukrainians dwelling in Jordan staged a protest in Amman towards the Russian invasion of their nation.

About 150 protesters held Ukrainian flags and chanted anti-Putin slogans Friday.

“We would like to send a message to the Russian monster that occupied Ukrainian land, to take off his hands from our land, from our people, because we are Ukrainians, we are independent country, we are not Russians,” mentioned one of many protesters.

Protesters additionally chanted pro-Ukraine slogans and known as on the Russian president to go away their nation.

Dozens of Jordanians additionally participated within the protest in solidarity with the Ukrainian folks.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Jordan is following with deep concern and remorse the event of the crisis in Ukraine, the deterioration of the scenario and the escalation of rigidity.

The ministry’s Spokesperson Haitham Abul Foul harassed Jordan’s unwavering stance that rejects utilizing drive or threatening to put it to use when settling conflicts and the necessity to respect worldwide regulation, the UN Charter, the sovereignty and regional integrity of states and the ideas of excellent neighborliness.

